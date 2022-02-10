Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $470.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $535.78.

MPWR stock opened at $422.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.27 and a 200-day moving average of $485.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,529,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,813 shares of company stock worth $29,689,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

