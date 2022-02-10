Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASCL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($6.02).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 336.80 ($4.55) on Tuesday. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 326.80 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 388.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 409.13.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

