Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,845 ($38.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,900.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,811.43. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a one year high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68).

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($67,507.00).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

