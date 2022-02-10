Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,540 ($34.35) to GBX 2,605 ($35.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,311 ($31.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,312.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,239.81.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

