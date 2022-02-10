Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €165.00 ($189.66) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.04 ($189.70).

ETR DB1 traded up €1.35 ($1.55) on Thursday, hitting €158.45 ($182.13). The stock had a trading volume of 343,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 52-week high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €148.51 and a 200-day moving average of €146.50.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

