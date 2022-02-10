Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

