Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.09

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.26.
Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.
