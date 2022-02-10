Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.09

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.