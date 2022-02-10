Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,842.76

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,842.76 ($24.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,680 ($22.72). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,680 ($22.72), with a volume of 29 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £127.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,579.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,837.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.