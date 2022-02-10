DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.71. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DexCom.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.72.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,141,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 49,142.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $447.88 on Monday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.87.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

