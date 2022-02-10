Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9,707.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 531.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.92) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.04. 1,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.07. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

