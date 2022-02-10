Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $7.33 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $19,982.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001453 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00048803 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,663,531 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

