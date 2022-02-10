DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 84,747 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,747 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises about 1.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

