DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Sunstone Hotel Investors accounts for about 0.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 106,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

