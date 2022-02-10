DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 150.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,948. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.