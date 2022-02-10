Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $177,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

