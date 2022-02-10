Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 67,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.78% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $173,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

