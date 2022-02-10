Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.75% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $181,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

