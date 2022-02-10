Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.26 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,219,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510,410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Microsoft worth $6,264,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $311.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.15 and its 200 day moving average is $311.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

