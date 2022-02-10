Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.31% of Trinity Industries worth $166,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.