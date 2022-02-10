Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 74,966 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Fastenal worth $170,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

