Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 167,913 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of McKesson worth $168,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $278.79 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

