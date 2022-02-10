Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,182. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. Diodes has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diodes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Diodes worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

