Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Trading Up 1%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.63). Approximately 1,092,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.62).
The firm has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.30.
About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.