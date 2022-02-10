Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.23

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.23 and last traded at C$67.17, with a volume of 294092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.79.

A number of analysts have commented on DOL shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.98.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5881067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

