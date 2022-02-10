Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $33,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Shares of DPZ opened at $444.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

