DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $58,468,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $9,426,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

Shares of DASH opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.58. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.