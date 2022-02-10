Doximity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 305% compared to the average volume of 4,200 call options.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $9,167,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

DOCS stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. Doximity has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

