Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 182,000 Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Portage Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,800,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,020. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

