Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 195,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $89,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

BABA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.10. 354,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,941,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.