DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

