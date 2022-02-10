DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004273 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.