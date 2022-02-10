Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 1,020 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $101.54 on Thursday. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 18,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

