DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.