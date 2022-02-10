DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 2,818,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,992. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.