DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 2,818,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,992. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

