Dusk Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.65 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $212.20 million and $53.65 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00104396 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

