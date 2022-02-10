Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 34,273 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 261.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,273 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after purchasing an additional 309,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $68,421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

