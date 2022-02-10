Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after acquiring an additional 232,315 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.