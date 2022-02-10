Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $177.76 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.