Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

