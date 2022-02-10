Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $962,000 in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $59.44 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

