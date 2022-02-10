Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

HELE opened at $206.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $199.86 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

