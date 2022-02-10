Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 477,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after buying an additional 216,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

