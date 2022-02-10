Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.38% of Dynatrace worth $278,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. 47,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,252. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.