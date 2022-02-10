E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.94) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.79) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.37) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.79) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.23) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.04 ($13.84).

FRA EOAN opened at €12.23 ($14.06) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.70) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.87 and a 200 day moving average of €11.23.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

