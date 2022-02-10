Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 52 week low of $120.87 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.93. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

