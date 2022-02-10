Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.08

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.08 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.55). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.57), with a volume of 304,513 shares traded.

ECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.19) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of £125.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.92.

In related news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,425.96).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

