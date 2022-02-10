Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.08

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.08 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.55). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.57), with a volume of 304,513 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECK shares. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £125.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($30,425.96).

Eckoh Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

