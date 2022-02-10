ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

ECN stock opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.44.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

