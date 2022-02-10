Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Raised by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 3.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $381,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.20. 13,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,191 shares of company stock worth $10,566,773 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

